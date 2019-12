Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business



Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14. Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business.Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]