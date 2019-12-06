UB’s Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project



The Bucharest University’s Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the ’ReStart - for quality journalism’ project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian journalists trade union. The document, signed by the three parties, is for the FJSC students who want to get involved in the promotion of quality journalism. ReStart is designed for students to get in touch with the demands of professional journalism by actual participation in editorial activities, writing news or taking pictures and videos under the guidance of AGERPRES professionals and MediaSind. "The project gives our students the opportunity to apply the theoretical and practical notions acquired in school, which can only delight us. We need more such partnerships that will create direct relationships between the industry and the future journalism professionals," said FJSC lecturer Anamaria Nicola. The students to be selected to participate in the project will receive press credentials, sign volunteer agreements with AGERPRES, and the best articles, photos or videos will be posted on the sites agerpres.ro, www.mediasind.ro and/or those of national / international partners and on the websites of the participating universities, thus being provided media coverage. Universities and media organisations wishing to join the project can write to restart@mediasind.ro. ’ReStart - for a quality journalism’ was launched on May 3, 2016 by SRJ MediaSind on the World Press Freedom Day, being inspired by the concept ’The Ethical Journalism Initiative’ promoted by the International Federation of Journalists. Since then, students have been introduced by AGERPRES specialists and MediaSind staff to the principles of professional journalism as well as the Journalist’s Code of Ethics. The project has been implemented in several universities, such as: Danubius University Galati (where the pilot project was launched), Ovidius University of Constanta, University of Craiova, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Free International University of Moldova (ULIM), University of European Studies of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) UB’s Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project.The Bucharest University’s Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the ’ReStart - for quality journalism’ project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian journalists trade union. The document, signed by the three parties, is for the FJSC students who want to get involved in the promotion of quality journalism. ReStart is designed for students to get in touch with the demands of professional journalism by actual participation in editorial activities, writing news or taking pictures and videos under the guidance of AGERPRES professionals and MediaSind. "The project gives our students the opportunity to apply the theoretical and practical notions acquired in school, which can only delight us. We need more such partnerships that will create direct relationships between the industry and the future journalism professionals," said FJSC lecturer Anamaria Nicola. The students to be selected to participate in the project will receive press credentials, sign volunteer agreements with AGERPRES, and the best articles, photos or videos will be posted on the sites agerpres.ro, www.mediasind.ro and/or those of national / international partners and on the websites of the participating universities, thus being provided media coverage. Universities and media organisations wishing to join the project can write to restart@mediasind.ro. ’ReStart - for a quality journalism’ was launched on May 3, 2016 by SRJ MediaSind on the World Press Freedom Day, being inspired by the concept ’The Ethical Journalism Initiative’ promoted by the International Federation of Journalists. Since then, students have been introduced by AGERPRES specialists and MediaSind staff to the principles of professional journalism as well as the Journalist’s Code of Ethics. The project has been implemented in several universities, such as: Danubius University Galati (where the pilot project was launched), Ovidius University of Constanta, University of Craiova, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Free International University of Moldova (ULIM), University of European Studies of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gov't to take responsibility for legislative package including amendments, repeal of controversial ordinance Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Government will take responsibility before Parliament for a first legislative package that includes amendments to justice legislation, repealing OUG No.51/2019 and to law on spending caps. "Allow me to officially inform you of the (...)



Ambassador Ramis says Commandant Birot patrolling Black Sea highlights France's solidarity with allies French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said Friday in Constanta Port that the stop-over in Romania of the Commandant Birot French maritime patrol vessel, deployed in the Black Sea, represents an opportunity for joint exercises between the navies of the two countries, while highlighting (...)



Cinema One Laserplex Opens Cinema in Aushopping Satu Mare Romanian cinema operator Cinema One Laserplex has opened a cinema in the Aushopping Satu Mare shopping center developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).



ECHR postpones issuing resolution critical of Romania's penitentiary system Romania's Ministry of Justice has said that after Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu participated in intense debates in Strasbourg on the execution of judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Committee of Ministers decided to postpone issuing a resolution critical of (...)



Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, (...)



Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14.



Romania Govt considering ban on wood exports outside of EU as president speaks up on deforestation The Romanian government is considering a possible ban on log exports to countries outside of the EU, Environment minister Costel Alexe has told news channel Digi24. His statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis was quoted on Thursday as saying he was woried about the proportions of wood (...)

