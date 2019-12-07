 
Dacian Ciolos, at National Convention: We plan to organise first diaspora-PLUS congress
Dacian Ciolos, at National Convention: We plan to organise first diaspora-PLUS congress.
The Chairman of the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, announced on Saturday, at the party’s National Convention, the intention to organise a congress of the diaspora in spring next year. "Dear colleagues in the diaspora, we need you in organising the local elections and we hope you will be by our side. And for this to happen and to find yet another way to reconnect the diaspora to what is happening in the country, at the initiative of our female and male colleagues in the diaspora (...), in spring next year we plan to organize a first congress of the diaspora - PLUS. It is a first step through which, beyond what is going on in the party and what we do in the country, to show that the problem is the same and that Romania is one, no matter where the Romanians live," Ciolos specified. Delegates to the PLUS National Convention will vote on the chairperson of the party and the members of the National Arbitration and Integrity Committee. The members of the Censors Committee, as well as the regional coordinators from all over the country, will also be voted on. The duties of the regional coordinators are, according to the party’s statute, to ensure the collaboration and exchanges of experience between the PLUS county subsidiaries in the same region, the unitary implementation at regional level of the decisions of the PLUS leadership structures at the national level, as well as the reflection in the policies proposed by the PLUS at national level of the ideas, proposals and needs identified at regional level. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

