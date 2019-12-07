Deputy PM Turcan: We want to have budget ready for 2020, this year’s budget, misrepresented



Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Saturday that the 2020 budget will be ready by the end of the year and that the Executive could not come right away with a budget after its investiture, because it had to cover "the holes" left by the former government. "We could not come with the budget as soon as we were invested, because we prepared the rectification, another huge effort that we had to make, to solve the problems left to us by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] for the year 2019. We want the year 2020 to see us ready with the budget so that the local authorities deprived by what has happened in the last three years, can build their local budgets, as the activity of the local authorities has a huge role in creating the economic growth we need so much at national level," Raluca Turcan told private TV broadcaster Digi24. She maintained that in 2019 a "deceitful" budget was presented by the PSD Government and she does not want the current Cabinet to be in the same situation. "This year’s budget was misrepresented and concocted with a difference of 18 billion lei. As many as 43 county seats mayoralties were left without their running costs covered," Turcan said. According to her, the PSD left debts of billions of lei with the ministries and in the Government reserve fund the Liberals found "zero lei". "In each ministry we have found financial holes with payment obligations amounting to billions of lei. For example, the PNDL [the National Local Development Programme], at the level of the Development Ministry, five billion lei, plus delays in VAT reimbursements. At the Single National Health Insurance Fund - three billion lei. The social security budget, two billion lei. (...) We have found almost nothing at the Government, in the Government reserve fund we have found zero lei, and as for the ministries, I cannot say that I found any ministry where there are no serious, chronic issues," the deputy prime minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) Deputy PM Turcan: We want to have budget ready for 2020, this year’s budget, misrepresented.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Saturday that the 2020 budget will be ready by the end of the year and that the Executive could not come right away with a budget after its investiture, because it had to cover "the holes" left by the former government. "We could not come with the budget as soon as we were invested, because we prepared the rectification, another huge effort that we had to make, to solve the problems left to us by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] for the year 2019. We want the year 2020 to see us ready with the budget so that the local authorities deprived by what has happened in the last three years, can build their local budgets, as the activity of the local authorities has a huge role in creating the economic growth we need so much at national level," Raluca Turcan told private TV broadcaster Digi24. She maintained that in 2019 a "deceitful" budget was presented by the PSD Government and she does not want the current Cabinet to be in the same situation. "This year’s budget was misrepresented and concocted with a difference of 18 billion lei. As many as 43 county seats mayoralties were left without their running costs covered," Turcan said. According to her, the PSD left debts of billions of lei with the ministries and in the Government reserve fund the Liberals found "zero lei". "In each ministry we have found financial holes with payment obligations amounting to billions of lei. For example, the PNDL [the National Local Development Programme], at the level of the Development Ministry, five billion lei, plus delays in VAT reimbursements. At the Single National Health Insurance Fund - three billion lei. The social security budget, two billion lei. (...) We have found almost nothing at the Government, in the Government reserve fund we have found zero lei, and as for the ministries, I cannot say that I found any ministry where there are no serious, chronic issues," the deputy prime minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: Demarche regarding Constitution revision will have to be made with utmost responsibility President Klaus Iohannis has conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he said that any demarche regarding a revision would have to be made with utmost responsibility, the goal being a modernised Fundamental Law, which allows the construction of a (...)



PM Orban on Day of Constitution: I believe it's useful to even take into account reexamination of constitutional,legislative system Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Sunday morning a message on the occasion of the Day of Romania's Constitution, arguing that the changes which the Romanian society underwent in the last 28 years highlight the need of improvement at constitutional and legislative level. (...)



Romania wins eight gold medals on the first day of EWF U15& Youth Weightlifting Championships The Romanian athletes won ten medals, eight gold and two bronze, on Saturday, on the first day of the EWF U15& Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat (Israel). Ioana Madalina Miron won three gold medals in the 40 kg category, the U15 section, for a 52 kg snatch, a 67 kg clean-and-jerk (...)



PLUS National Convention: Dacian Ciolos, elected chairman with majority of votes Dacian Ciolos was validated on Saturday, at the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) National Convention, with a majority of votes, as the party chairman. Ciolos was elected with 1,160 votes and 40 abstentions. The vote was electronic. He stated, before voting, that he wished that next time (...)



Dacian Ciolos, at National Convention: We plan to organise first diaspora-PLUS congress The Chairman of the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, announced on Saturday, at the party's National Convention, the intention to organise a congress of the diaspora in spring next year. "Dear colleagues in the diaspora, we need you in organising the local (...)



Marcel Vela: Gendarmerie's recordings of conversations on August 10 evening, declassified, due to reach DIICOT on Monday Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Saturday that he has received the report containing the recordings of the conversations of the Gendarmerie from the evening of August 10, 2018, due to get to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on Monday. "I (...)



Gov't to take responsibility for legislative package including amendments, repeal of controversial ordinance Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Government will take responsibility before Parliament for a first legislative package that includes amendments to justice legislation, repealing OUG No.51/2019 and to law on spending caps. "Allow me to officially inform you of the (...)

