Dacian Ciolos was validated on Saturday, at the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) National Convention, with a majority of votes, as the party chairman. Ciolos was elected with 1,160 votes and 40 abstentions. The vote was electronic. He stated, before voting, that he wished that next time there won't be talk about "a leader's party", because this is the "greatest vulnerability" of PLUS, noting that this is the last time he is running "alone" for the party's leadership. "Under no circumstance, should there be no other candidates next time, I will consider it a personal failure and I will not run again. I wish that next time we will not talk about a leader's party, because this is our biggest vulnerability at the moment. I did not want and I do not want to build a leader's party, I wish we can work as a team, trust each other and when people talk about PLUS they have more names in mind," said Ciolos, who was the only candidate for the position of party leader. He added that for this reason he wanted a short term of only one year, something that he wants even now. "I submitted my candidacy still for only a year, until the end of next year, when we have been through the local elections and the parliamentary elections," the chairman-elect said. Dacian Ciolos also mentioned that he proposed the creation of a position of executive president in the statute of the party, so that the responsibilities can be shared "between what is to be done in the representation of the party and what is to be done in the organization of the party" Delegates to the PLUS National Convention also elected the members of the National committee for Integrity and Arbitration, those of the Censors Committee and the regional coordinators from the country and from the diaspora. "As of this moment we have a full National Council. Of the 45 who were elected, 12 are from the PLUS generation, although nine seats were planned for them," Ciolos said. More than 1,330 delegates from the country and from the diaspora participated in the PLUS National Convention.

