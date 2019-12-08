President Iohannis: Demarche regarding Constitution revision will have to be made with utmost responsibility



President Klaus Iohannis has conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he said that any demarche regarding a revision would have to be made with utmost responsibility, the goal being a modernised Fundamental Law, which allows the construction of a powerful and efficient state edifice. "In this entire process of maturing our democracy, the internalisation of constitutional values, the creation of a constitutional culture represents, in fact, the most important process. The state actors invested with power by the Fundamental Law are the ones who transform the constitutional construction in a practical reality. The deep understanding of the meaning and spirit of the constitutional texts, the constitutional good faith and loyalty imply a genuine attachment to the principles of the Fundamental Law," the President said, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration. The Constitution is more than a Fundamental Law, added the head of state, it is a commitment for democracy. "The Constitution gives meaning to the political community, sanctions slippages, limits the power and maintains its balance. Its symbolic dimension is to establish itself as a benchmark for carrying out the activities of the state institutions in ensuring a responsible governance, in which citizen's rights and freedoms are effectively guaranteed. As President of Romania, I will remain profoundly dedicated to the constitutional role of watching over the observance of the Fundamental Law and the proper functioning of public authorities. Living under the protection of a democratic constitution is, perhaps, one of the most valuable privileges that a society can know, and the future of this nation directly depends on the understanding of its letter and spirit. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)

