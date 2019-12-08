 
December 8, 2019

Romania wins eight gold medals on the first day of EWF U15& Youth Weightlifting Championships
Dec 8, 2019

The Romanian athletes won ten medals, eight gold and two bronze, on Saturday, on the first day of the EWF U15& Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat (Israel). Ioana Madalina Miron won three gold medals in the 40 kg category, the U15 section, for a 52 kg snatch, a 67 kg clean-and-jerk and totalled 119 kg. Ramona Andrusca also won three gold medals in the 45 kg category, U15, for a 62 snatch, a 78 kg clean-and-jerk and totalled 140 kg. In the 49 kg category, Alondra Iacob ranked 5th with a 60 kg snatch, she won a gold medal for a 89 kg clean-and-jerk and totalled 149 kg, ranking 3rd. In the men’s 49 kg category, Romanian Ercan Sali missed all three 74 kg snatch attempts and ranked 7th with a 93 kg clean-and-jerk. In the same category (U15), Dan Isofache ranked 5th with a 73 kg snatch and ended on 8th position with a 90 kg clean-and-jerk and totalled 163 kg, ranking 7th. In the 49 kg category, Leonard Sandu (U17) ranked 6th with a 76 kg snatch and won the gold for a 109 kg clean-and-jerk, and in total he also won a bronze medal with 185 kg. Initially, the competition was supposed to take place in Romania in September, in Constanta, but our country gave up and hosted the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest, in October. Romania has lined up 28 athletes for the European Weightlifting Championships in Eilat. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
