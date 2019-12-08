Hidroelectrica SA prepares the procedures for acquiring CEZ and ENEL assets in Romania



By Edwig Ban Hidroelectrica has started the procedures for acquiring of CEZ Romania and Enel Romania groups and is requesting the approval of the shareholders to engage in consulting services in this regard, according to the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (AGEA), (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]