Office Space Vacancy Rate in Bucharest Up to 9.3% in Jan-Sep



The vacancy rate for modern class A and class B office space in Bucharest reached 9.3% at the end of September 2019, while the office space stock 3.16 million square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]