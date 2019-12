Law Firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Joins Forces with Trident Capital Investment



Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii has partnered with investment banking and corporate finance firm Trident Capital Investment to provide integrated services to customers interested in a listing or a sale – either total or partial of their (...) Law Firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Joins Forces with Trident Capital Investment.Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii has partnered with investment banking and corporate finance firm Trident Capital Investment to provide integrated services to customers interested in a listing or a sale – either total or partial of their (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]