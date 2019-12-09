 
Romaniapress.com

December 9, 2019

Romania wins five more medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Israel
Dec 9, 2019

Romania wins five more medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Israel.

Romania won five more medals on Sunday, the second day of the European Weightlifting Federation Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat, Israel. In the women's under-15 55 kg category, Dorina Tofan won the silver in the snatch event with 74 kg, finished 5th in the clean and jerk with 88 kg, and took the total bronze with 162 kg. In the same category, Estefania Dobre ranked 7th in the snatch event with 64 kg, finished 8th in the clean and jerk event with 84 kg and ranked 8th in total with 148 kg. In the men's under-15 55 kg category, Tiberiu Donose was fourth in the snatch, with 91 kg, as well as clean and jerk, with 105 kg, and total, with 196 kg. In the men's youth 55 kg category, Florin Krupla took the bronze for a 100 kg snatch; silver for a 123 kg clean and jerk, and bronze for a 223 kg total. In the men's youth 61 kg category, Darius Enea finished 8th for a 95 kg snatch, was seventh for a 115 kg clean and jerk, and finished 8th for a 210 kg total. Romania's medal tally after two days is 15 medals - 8 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. In the U-15 class, Romania has 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, while in the youth class it is 1-1-3. Romania has lined up 28 weightlifters for the Europeans in Eilat. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electrica Increases Share Capital By RON5M, Up To RON3.46B Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has increased its share capital by RON5 million, up to RON3.46 billion, through in-kind and cash contribution, by issuing 503,668 new shares, nominative and dematerialized, at a value of RON10 per share, according to a stock market (...)

Sweat Concept One Leases 2,200 Sqm Within First Office Building Of The Light One Project Wellness center network Sweat Concept One has signed a lease contract for 2,210 square meters of space within the first office building of The Light One project (21,000 sqm of leasable area) built by businessman Ion Radulea, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, on (...)

City Insurance Underwritings Grow 38% in Jan-Sept, to EUR298M City Insurance, the leading third party liability auto insurer in Romania, had underwritings of EUR298 million (RON1.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2019, up 38% on the year, mostly driven by third party car insurance (RCA) (...)

Romanian startup FintechOS raises $14 million in Series A investment FintechOS announced today that it has raised a 14 milion USD 14M Series A round to continue its hyper accelerated growth and further development of the platform, StartupCafe.ro reports.

FAN Courier Sees 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR166M FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, expects to end the year with a turnover of nearly EUR166 million, 15% higher than in 2018, company officials said Tuesday.

Serban Group Of Firms Gets RON24M Financing From OTP Bank To Develop Its Current Activity Serban group of firms , active in the field of agribusiness and established in 1994 by Nicolae Serban in Onesti, has contracted a financing of RON24 million from OTP Bank, in order to develop its current activity.

MedLife Group Fully Acquires OncoCard Hospital In Brasov Medical services company MedLife on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the entire shareholding package of OncoCard Hospital in Brasov, one of the largest private centers for oncology diagnosis and treatment in Romania.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |