Hidroelectrica Takes Steps to Acquire Romanian Assets of CEZ and Enel

Hidroelectrica Takes Steps to Acquire Romanian Assets of CEZ and Enel. Shareholders of state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica are set to decide in two general meetings in December whether to hire consultants for the acquisition of CEZ and Enel assets in Romania and whether to approve dividends of RON1.25 million to minority shareholder Fondul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]