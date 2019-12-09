PNL to notify Parliament about taking responsibility for three bills

PNL to notify Parliament about taking responsibility for three bills. Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday that the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), at rule, decided at its meeting to notify Parliament on Tuesday about passing three bills by government taking responsibility for them before Parliament - justice legislation, repealing Emergency Ordinance No.51/2019, a bill on public spending caps. "The PNL decided at the convention of the Executive Bureau to notify Parliament on Tuesday about taking responsibility for three bills: the justice legislation, the part regarding the extension of the early retirement of the magistrates, increasing the number of judges on panels in lower courts from two to three, job seniority for access to the National Institute of Magistracy. There will also be the repeal of Ordinance 51, the one related to the removal of school transport from the province of public interest services; this way the Government will solve a first part of the free transport of pupils, namely the inclusion of the school commute as a public service. (...) The third law that the Government notifies Parliament about taking responsibility relates to public spending caps, so that by the end of the year we can come up within the legal framework with the 2020 national budget, " said Turcan at Parliament Palace. She called on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) not to obstruct the responsibility tasking procedure. "With regard to this step of taking responsibility, I want to sound the alarm. We are asking PSD not to obstruct the procedure of taking responsibility before Parliament, because we know very well that PSD intends to play the destiny for Romanians at Russian roulette and it is even capable of postponing the 2020 budget, although it is for the first time, after the PSD government, when we have a timely unveiled budget so that local administrations on January 1 may come up with local budgets and let the development of the country take away. It is very important that Romania does not remain stuck," Turcan said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]