On International Anti-Corruption Day, Iohannis say corruption scourge undermines democracy, rule of law. Corruption weakens the state, erodes the institutions and generates a setback of the society as a whole, and the scourge undermines democracy and the rule of law, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message on December 9, International Anti-Corruption Day. "This scourge undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, supports organised crime networks, distorts markets and ultimately lowers the quality of citizens' life. Corruption affects the most vulnerable social categories, keeps poor communities captive in a vicious circle, stifles development and reduces the ability of the state to provide the best services to those it serves. In order to stop corrupt practices in contemporary societies, complex institutional and social mechanisms to prevent and censure are required, so that the efficiency of institutions in covering the public interest and the proper functioning of the rule of law may be guaranteed." President Iohannis also emphasised that 30 years after the fall of communism, "Romania has made great progress with the fight against high-level corruption and in society overall, and the process is a continuous one, which entails an effort to change mindsets, consistency and a set of unwavering principles." "Honesty, fairness, truth, empathy are values that are increasingly more found in the Romanian society, and the reaction of the civil society when these values have been violated has been adequate. I was and remain a strong supporter of the fight against corruption. My first term as President was full of challenges, but with the support of Romanians and democratic political forces, we managed to maintain the European path of our country. Romania remained a pillar of stability and a pole of European spirit in the region, regardless of how much some politicians wanted to subordinate the state to personal or group interests," said Iohannis. According to the president, the long-term fight against corruption in society is directly linked to the development of a strong democratic, European culture; changes in individual behaviours, taking firm positions against corruption and injustice, demanding greater transparency of institutions, "all these are ways in which each citizen can get involved and determine a change for the better in the entire community." Informing young people about what corruption means, about its effects and combating this phenomenon is also an assurance to future generations that the country in which they live will be one with a high degree of intolerance to corruption, the president added. "The results of the relevant institutions, of the professionals who have done their duty in good faith and the attachment of the Romanians to the democratic values make Romania today an example of action and determination in the fight against corruption, through which a functional state is ensured alongside highly- performing institutions and welfare for Romanians. In a normal Romania, respect for the law and fairness are the rule. I wish for these desiderata to remain alive, because on their foundation we build a better country together. Through a common effort, through zero tolerance to any corruption and by keeping the civic commitment admirable we will be able to build Romania that we all want!," concluded Iohannis in his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electrica Increases Share Capital By RON5M, Up To RON3.46B Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has increased its share capital by RON5 million, up to RON3.46 billion, through in-kind and cash contribution, by issuing 503,668 new shares, nominative and dematerialized, at a value of RON10 per share, according to a stock market (...)



Sweat Concept One Leases 2,200 Sqm Within First Office Building Of The Light One Project Wellness center network Sweat Concept One has signed a lease contract for 2,210 square meters of space within the first office building of The Light One project (21,000 sqm of leasable area) built by businessman Ion Radulea, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, on (...)



City Insurance Underwritings Grow 38% in Jan-Sept, to EUR298M City Insurance, the leading third party liability auto insurer in Romania, had underwritings of EUR298 million (RON1.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2019, up 38% on the year, mostly driven by third party car insurance (RCA) (...)



Romanian startup FintechOS raises $14 million in Series A investment FintechOS announced today that it has raised a 14 milion USD 14M Series A round to continue its hyper accelerated growth and further development of the platform, StartupCafe.ro reports.



FAN Courier Sees 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR166M FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, expects to end the year with a turnover of nearly EUR166 million, 15% higher than in 2018, company officials said Tuesday.



Serban Group Of Firms Gets RON24M Financing From OTP Bank To Develop Its Current Activity Serban group of firms , active in the field of agribusiness and established in 1994 by Nicolae Serban in Onesti, has contracted a financing of RON24 million from OTP Bank, in order to develop its current activity.



MedLife Group Fully Acquires OncoCard Hospital In Brasov Medical services company MedLife on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the entire shareholding package of OncoCard Hospital in Brasov, one of the largest private centers for oncology diagnosis and treatment in Romania.

