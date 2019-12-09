​Finance minister claims previous govt knew of 4% deficit, accuses them of acting against the interest of Romania



The Finance minister of Romania's new Liberal government on Monday accused his predecessor and the prime minister of the previous Social Democratic government of knowing well in advance and hiding prospects of a 4% deficit. "It was all premeditated, they put their personal interest above the interest of Romania," minister Florin Citu said.