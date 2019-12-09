 
President Iohannis: I want mayors to be elected in two rounds
President Iohannis: I want mayors to be elected in two rounds.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday argued that mayors must be elected in two rounds and stressed that a real partnership between central and local public administration is needed. "The messages I have for the mayors of municipalities are general messages, which I will give to the other mayors. For example, that I want mayors to be elected in two rounds or that I very much wish for a partnership between the central administration, through the Government, and the local administration, so that all Romanians get a chance to live in a well-developed locality. (...) The capital is not a well-developed city," said the head of state before the meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities of Romania. He mentioned that "it is very good" the prime minister also came to this meeting, because there will be "a very good dialogue". Asked if he still believes in decentralization and regionalization, as he did five years ago, Klaus Iohannis pointed out that discussions on this subject must be resumed. "Yes, I think we need to resume discussions, but probably after the parliamentary elections, because until then we will be in a continuous election campaign, but after the parliamentary elections the issues related to decentralization must be resumed. There are many areas, many sectors where things have stopped midway and this is counterproductive. This way, we are not helping local communities waiting for important decisions, nor are we helping the central government that is often put in a position to manage whole areas that in fact should not be dependent on the central administration," the president argued. Asked if assuming responsibility in Parliament on the election of mayors in two rounds would be appropriate, Iohannis specified that, if this is not done by Parliament, it would be a "reasonable approach" to assume responsibility. "My opinion is that we must go back to the election of mayors in two rounds. I know that there are different legislative initiatives in Parliament. If these are not carried through in this sense, I think it would be a reasonable approach to assume responsibility in Parliament," the head of state said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

