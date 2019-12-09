 
Romaniapress.com

December 9, 2019

Senate adopts simple motion against Finance Minister Florin Citu
Dec 9, 2019

Senate adopts simple motion against Finance Minister Florin Citu.

The Senate has adopted, on Monday, the simple motion against Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu. The motion received 59 votes "for", 56 "against" and two abstentions. The simple motion, titled "PNL Government, your name is austerity" was initiated by 41 Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s senators. "Mr. Citu, as minister, made hazardous and irresponsible statements only to serve political orders of the party he represents in a moment with maximum public exposure - the electoral campaign for the presidential elections," the simple motion mentions. According to the quoted source, the only "certainty" after the investiture of the Orban Government and the installation of Florin Citu in Finances "is, at this moment, the devaluation of the leu in relation to the euro and US dollar, which will translate for Romania's population into increased bills, prices for goods and services, of installments for bank credits and inflation." The motion also states that "the ROBOR (interbank offered rate) index at 3 months, which is the basis for the interest rate calculation for most credits in lei, has risen to 3.03 pct, the highest level in the past month, according to data published on Monday, December 2, by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). On Friday, the ROBOR at 3 months has stagnated at 2.99 pct. On Monday, this index rose to 3.03 pct, the highest level since October 29, when it was also 3.03 pct [...] Thus, the month of November came with record devaluation of the national currency, and the main cause is the irresponsibility of the public statements made by Mr. Citu from the position of Minister of Finance." The document also refers to the "algorithm for firing, which was already established: simple, dry, percentile. It's the must have measure number 4 of Citu's list - the introducing of the 85/15 principle, meaning employees in the budget sector can't represent more than 15 pct of the total employees in the economy." "Of the approximately 6 million employees - in state and the private business environment, only 900,000 persons to work in the state system would remain of the approximately 1,300,000 employed in the public apparatus - ministries, agencies, local administration, educational staff, medical doctors, firemen, policemen, soldiers, researchers, etc. The difference is exactly 400,000 that they announced they want to fire! If there were only dry numbers and some simple calculations with percentages, we could even add, but, what do you know, in the entire administrative apparatus - central and local - only 280,000 people work, who obviously, can't all be fired!" the PSD motion shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electrica Increases Share Capital By RON5M, Up To RON3.46B Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has increased its share capital by RON5 million, up to RON3.46 billion, through in-kind and cash contribution, by issuing 503,668 new shares, nominative and dematerialized, at a value of RON10 per share, according to a stock market (...)

Sweat Concept One Leases 2,200 Sqm Within First Office Building Of The Light One Project Wellness center network Sweat Concept One has signed a lease contract for 2,210 square meters of space within the first office building of The Light One project (21,000 sqm of leasable area) built by businessman Ion Radulea, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, on (...)

City Insurance Underwritings Grow 38% in Jan-Sept, to EUR298M City Insurance, the leading third party liability auto insurer in Romania, had underwritings of EUR298 million (RON1.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2019, up 38% on the year, mostly driven by third party car insurance (RCA) (...)

Romanian startup FintechOS raises $14 million in Series A investment FintechOS announced today that it has raised a 14 milion USD 14M Series A round to continue its hyper accelerated growth and further development of the platform, StartupCafe.ro reports.

FAN Courier Sees 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR166M FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, expects to end the year with a turnover of nearly EUR166 million, 15% higher than in 2018, company officials said Tuesday.

Serban Group Of Firms Gets RON24M Financing From OTP Bank To Develop Its Current Activity Serban group of firms , active in the field of agribusiness and established in 1994 by Nicolae Serban in Onesti, has contracted a financing of RON24 million from OTP Bank, in order to develop its current activity.

MedLife Group Fully Acquires OncoCard Hospital In Brasov Medical services company MedLife on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the entire shareholding package of OncoCard Hospital in Brasov, one of the largest private centers for oncology diagnosis and treatment in Romania.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |