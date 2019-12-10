In interview with Tass, Romanian ex-President Iliescu calls for normal relations with Russia
Dec 10, 2019
In interview with Tass, Romanian ex-President Iliescu calls for normal relations with Russia.
Romania's first post-Communist President Ion Iliescu, who hasn't showed up in public for two and a half years, has given an interview to Russian state-controlled agency TASS in which he spoke, among other things, of the importance of more normal relations between the two countries, Romanian news channel Digi24 reports.
