In interview with Tass, Romanian ex-President Iliescu calls for normal relations with Russia. Romania's first post-Communist President Ion Iliescu, who hasn't showed up in public for two and a half years, has given an interview to Russian state-controlled agency TASS in which he spoke, among other things, of the importance of more normal relations between the two countries, Romanian news channel Digi24 reports. [Read the article in HotNews]