Bucharest Stock Exchange, Second Top Performing Market in EU in Jan-Nov. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, rated as secondary emerging market by FTSE Russel, is the second top performing capital market in the European Union since the beginning of 2019, as the BET index rose 33.9%, according to the data aggregated by ZF. Dividends included, the Romanian stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]