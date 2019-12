Serban Group Of Firms Gets RON24M Financing From OTP Bank To Develop Its Current Activity

Serban group of firms , active in the field of agribusiness and established in 1994 by Nicolae Serban in Onesti, has contracted a financing of RON24 million from OTP Bank, in order to develop its current activity.