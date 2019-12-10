Sweat Concept One Leases 2,200 Sqm Within First Office Building Of The Light One Project



Wellness center network Sweat Concept One has signed a lease contract for 2,210 square meters of space within the first office building of The Light One project (21,000 sqm of leasable area) built by businessman Ion Radulea, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, on (...)