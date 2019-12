FAN Courier Sees 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR166M

FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, expects to end the year with a turnover of nearly EUR166 million, 15% higher than in 2018, company officials said Tuesday.