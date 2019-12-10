 
US Ambassador Hans Klemm, decorated with Order "The Star of Romania" in rank of "Grand Cross"
US Ambassador Hans Klemm, decorated with Order "The Star of Romania" in rank of "Grand Cross".

President Klaus Iohannis granted the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, the National Order "The Star of Romania" in the rank of "Grand Cross", the highest decoration of the Romanian state, during a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The president showed in his address that Hans Klemm is a "professional", with an "extraordinary contribution to the development of relations" between Romania and the United States of America. "This is a solemn occasion, in which I confer the highest decoration of the Romanian state, but it is also a ceremony dedicated to friendship. Dear Ambassador, at this moment, when your mission in Bucharest is drawing to an end, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States is stronger and more dynamic than at any time in its history. In 2020, the anniversary of 140 years of diplomatic relations between our countries takes place in a bilateral context that we can be proud of," President Iohannis pointed out. He added that in his dialogue with US President Donald Trump in Washington in August, and a week ago, on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in London, he noted the US Administration's "firm commitment and interest" for strengthening and deepening relations with Romania. In his turn, Hans Klemm showed that during the four years of his term some of his priorities have been: promoting US national security in collaboration with its ally, promoting democracy and strengthening democratic institutions, supporting freedom of expression and religious denominations, upholding the rule of law and fighting corruption, promoting prosperity. During my tenure, trade between the USA and Romania increased by 40 percent. (...) We also wanted to encourage exchange programs between the two countries. We congratulate Romania, the government and you, Mr. President, for your constant support to - for example - the Fulbright Commission, by far the most prestigious of the joint program initiatives, the US Ambassador said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

