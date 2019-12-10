 
PM Orban: We always take into account president's point of view; PNL supports principle of contributivity
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) supports the view expressed by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the pensions for the magistrates and the military. "If the president has a point of view, we always take into account this point of view, but the PNL's political decision, which we have long weighed, is that we uphold the principle of contributivity that underlies the calculation of pensions, with the exception that we admit, that of the military personnel, because those who put on the army jacket are in the country's service all their life. This system is used in all NATO countries, where a service pension system is granted, and for the rest we support the principle of contributivity," said Orban after participating in the debate "Dialogue for development" organized by Employers' Confederation "Concordia". President Klaus Iohannis argued that it is not appropriate to cumulate the pension with the salary for those working for the state and mentioned that he does not support the elimination of the special pension for magistrates or the military. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

