Metallic Roofing Manufacturer Wetterbest Invests EUR3.3M to Move Baicoi Production to Single Site. Metallic roofing manufacturer Wetterbest, 99% held by construction group Teraplast, started production in a new plant in Baicoi, Prahova County. Wetterbest (called Depaco until several months ago), already had a plant there and has now added another, and the plan is to move manufacturing to a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]