 
Romaniapress.com

December 11, 2019

Annual inflation rate, up to 3.8pct in November
Dec 11, 2019

Annual inflation rate, up to 3.8pct in November.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.8pct in November this year, from 3.4pct in October, when foodstuffs increased by 4.9pct, the non-food goods by 2.83pct, and the price of services registered an advance of 4.19pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. "Consumer prices in November 2019 compared to November 2018 increased by 3.8pct. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) is 3.7pct. The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2018 - November 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2017 - November 2018), calculated on the basis of the CPI [consumer price index], is 3.8pct. Determined on the basis of the HICP, the average rate is 3.8pct," according to the INS. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has dropped to 3.8pct the inflation forecast for the end of this year and estimates an inflation of 3.1pct for the end of next year, announced on 8 November BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu, who presented the quarterly report on inflation. The BNR estimated in August 2019 an inflation of 4.2pct by the end of this year and of 3.4pct for December 2020. The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates, in the Autumn Forecast 2019 published on 27 November, that the disinflation process will continue due to the exhaustion of the demand for consumption, and the average annual inflation will reach 2.6pct in 2023, from 3.8pct in 2019. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upwards the estimates on consumer prices in Romania this year, up to an average annual growth of 4.2pct, compared to a 3.3pct advance expected in the spring, while in 2020 prices would rise by 3.3pct, compared to a 3pct increase as estimated in the spring. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica: EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest Bucharest, Dec 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Thursday with the United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and with Italy's Ambassador Marco Giungi, with bilateral cooperation in the field being the main topic addressed. According to a statement (...)

Black October: Half of EU countries had lower industrial production than in October 2018 >>> Germany, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania, the most significant EU decline in industrial production By Jerom Bolt The industrial production decreased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the European Union in October, compared to the similar period of 2018. In total, 14 states reported (...)

Song composed by Denmark's ambassador, recorded with Bravissimo Children's Choir, dedicated to MagicHOME A song composed by Denmark's ambassador to Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Soren Jensen, recorded with the Bravissimo Children's Choir, will be dedicated to supporting MagicHOME - Parents' Refuge. MagiCAMP does great things here, in Romania. We are trying to draw attention to the efforts (...)

Romania's Government Sees 2020 Budget Deficit at 3.6% on Higher Revenues, Lower Spending Romania's 2020 budget includes total spending of RON399.22 billion (35.4% of GDP), revenues of RON358.59 billion (31.8% of GDP) and a cash deficit of 3.6% of GDP, according to the government's fiscal-budgetary strategy released (...)

Iohannis: I will not agree in any form with Finnish proposal regarding multiannual financial framework AGERPRES special correspondent, Catalin Alexandru, reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that he does not agree with the proposal of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union regarding the future multiannual financial framework, showing that, among others, the (...)

Romanian Govt sets fiscal and budget strategy for 2020-2022. Key points Romania's new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban has adopted a fiscal and budget strategy for 2020-2022, accompanying the state budget for next year. Here are key points of the strategy.

C&W Echinox: Modern Office Stock in Regional Cities Seen at 1 Million Sqm in 2020 Modern office stock in Romania's regional cities – Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov – is seen reaching one million square meters in 2020, nearly one year later than initially estimated despite record deliveries in 2019, according to the Office Market Regional Cities report by Cushman & (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |