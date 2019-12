​S&P revises outlook on Romania to negative over deficits

​S&P revises outlook on Romania to negative over deficits. S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Romania from stable to negative due to rising fiscal and external deficits, while affirming its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'. It pointed to planned wage and pension increases largely decided by the previous Social Democratic government as contributor to widening the country's current account deficit. [Read the article in HotNews]