S&P Revises Its Outlook On Romania To Negative On Rising Fiscal And External Deficits

S&P Revises Its Outlook On Romania To Negative On Rising Fiscal And External Deficits. International rating agency Standard&Poor’s (S&P) has revised its outlook on Romania to negative from stable, amid growing fiscal and external deficits, and also affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]