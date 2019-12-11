|
Romania Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In November 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Romania Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In November 2019.
Romania's annual inflation rate climbed to 3.8% in November 2019 from 3.4% in October, driven by higher food prices, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.
