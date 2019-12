Emerson Sees $219M Revenue in Romania In Fiscal 2019

Emerson Sees $219M Revenue in Romania In Fiscal 2019. Emerson SRL, part of the US Emerson group estimates to have made $219 milion revenue in October 2018-September 2019 (the financial reporting year of the group), 4% higher than in the fiscal 2018, ZF has found from the data the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]