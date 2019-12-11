Danca: Gov't adopts draft laws for which it will take responsibility

Danca: Gov't adopts draft laws for which it will take responsibility. The Government adopted, in Tuesday's evening meeting, the draft laws for which it is to take responsibility, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Wednesday. "As we have announced, in the Government meeting the draft laws for which the Government is to take responsibility in Parliament were proposed for debate and adoption," Danca told a press conference at the Victoria Palace. He mentioned that these are the drafts regarding the amendments to the Laws of Justice, Emergency Ordinance No.51/2019 regarding the inter-county transport of passengers, respectively the law on budget ceilings and the fiscal budget strategy. The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery said that the Government will send to Parliament on Wednesday the letter regarding the draft laws for which it will take responsibility, and Parliament shall decide the calendar.