BT: Evolution Of Inflation Impacted By Depreciation Of Leu, Decrease In Agricultural Production

BT: Evolution Of Inflation Impacted By Depreciation Of Leu, Decrease In Agricultural Production. The acceleration of Romania’s annual inflation rate to 3.8% in November 2019, compared to 3.4% in October, was impacted by a decrease in agricultural production and the depreciation of the national currency, as per a macroeconomic report released Wednesday by the analysis department of lender (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]