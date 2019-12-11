 
President Iohannis to attend meeting of European Council in Brussels
President Iohannis to attend meeting of European Council in Brussels.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The meeting agenda includes topics regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, climate change, as well as the external relations of the Union. According to a Presidential Administration release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the head of state will also attend the Euro Summit meeting in an inclusive format, as well as the meeting of the Special European Council (Article 50), which takes place in the context of the early elections in the UK. In terms of the EU-s multiannual budget for 2021-2027, President Iohannis will plead for "an ambitious budget, which ensures the successful accomplishment of the Union's goals for the future decade." "President Klaus Iohannis will endorse some significant allocations be maintained for the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agriculture Policy, two essential community policies due to their significant contribution to increasing European investments and continuation of the convergence process at European level. In respect to climate change, Romania's President will plead for continuing the efforts at the Union level for defining some measures meant to support the transition toward a climate neutrality, in view of adopting the long-term Strategy of the European Union on climate change, in agreement with the provisions of the Paris Agreement," the release showed. Iohannis will argue that a common understanding of principles and conditions which can allow member states to equally contribute to the EU objective regarding a circular and climate-neutral economy it's essential. "Regarding the UK's withdrawal process, Romania's President will underscore the importance of concluding a future ambitious partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which reflects the shared values and interests. President Klaus Iohannis will also plead for maintaining unity at EU27 level, in order to have a unitary and coherent voice within negotiations regarding future relations. Taking into account that the Withdrawal Agreement represents a necessary step for strengthening confidence between the two sides and a guarantee for ensuring some relations as tight as possible between the Union and the Great Britain after Brexit, Romania's President will highlight the importance not only of ratifying the Withdrawal Agreement by both sides, but also of its full implementation," the Presidential Administration mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

