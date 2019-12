ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Temporarily Halts Production Citing High Energy Prices

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara, part of the ArcelorMittal Europe - Long Products division, announced it has temporarily suspended production as of December 1, citing high prices for gas and electricity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]