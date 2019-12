Instant Factoring Survey: Micro-Enterprises Had a Debt Ratio of 73% in 2018

Micro-enterprises in Romania have difficulty in maintaining a positive financial situation and their debt ratio – debt to assets – reached 73% in 2018, a survey by Instant Factoring showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]