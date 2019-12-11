 
Romaniapress.com

December 11, 2019

FinMin Citu: S&P shows change of perspective, due to pro-cyclical fiscal policy irresponsibility of last 3 years
Dec 11, 2019

FinMin Citu: S&P shows change of perspective, due to pro-cyclical fiscal policy irresponsibility of last 3 years.

The change in the perspective of the S&P rating is due to the irresponsibility of the pro-cyclical fiscal policy of the last three years, and this situation was reached because the previous Government ignored all the warning received from the rating agency since February, on Wednesday stated Public Finance Minister, Florin Citu. These comments come after rating agency Standard&Poor's announced that it has reconfirmed the rating of Romania's government debt at BBB-/A-3 for the long- and short-term debt in international currency and local currency and revised the country perspective from stable to negative. "Firstly, the agency explains very clearly that the change in perspective is due to the unsustainable growth of spending assumed by the previous Government, more clearly, following the irresponsibility of the pro-cyclical fiscal policy promoted in the past three years. Secondly, the agency took into consideration the program of fiscal consolidation presented by the current Government. Thirdly, the agency decided to maintain Romania's country rating. Fourthly, I emphasize that we are today in this situation because the previous government ignored all the warnings received from the S&P rating agency since February this year," mentioned Citu, according to a release sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES. The Minister of Public Finance added that his efforts and those of the Public Finance Ministry in the immediate future will focus on finalizing the elaboration of the budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 perspective, by which firm fiscal consolidation policies on medium-term will be implemented. "I am sure that in the coming months even the most skeptical observers will be convinced that Romania has entered a long period of responsible fiscal policy. Only naive or ill-intended persons can state that the country rating may be influenced after only one month of PNL ruling. The rating agency Standard&Poor's states very clearly that the main factor that may contribute to improving the perspective is ensuring fiscal consolidation, which would lead to the stabilization of public finances and Romania's external position," Citu added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest Bucharest, Dec 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Thursday with the United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and with Italy's Ambassador Marco Giungi, with bilateral cooperation in the field being the main topic addressed. According to a statement (...)

Black October: Half of EU countries had lower industrial production than in October 2018 >>> Germany, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania, the most significant EU decline in industrial production By Jerom Bolt The industrial production decreased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the European Union in October, compared to the similar period of 2018. In total, 14 states reported (...)

Song composed by Denmark's ambassador, recorded with Bravissimo Children's Choir, dedicated to MagicHOME A song composed by Denmark's ambassador to Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Soren Jensen, recorded with the Bravissimo Children's Choir, will be dedicated to supporting MagicHOME - Parents' Refuge. MagiCAMP does great things here, in Romania. We are trying to draw attention to the efforts (...)

Romania's Government Sees 2020 Budget Deficit at 3.6% on Higher Revenues, Lower Spending Romania's 2020 budget includes total spending of RON399.22 billion (35.4% of GDP), revenues of RON358.59 billion (31.8% of GDP) and a cash deficit of 3.6% of GDP, according to the government's fiscal-budgetary strategy released (...)

Iohannis: I will not agree in any form with Finnish proposal regarding multiannual financial framework AGERPRES special correspondent, Catalin Alexandru, reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that he does not agree with the proposal of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union regarding the future multiannual financial framework, showing that, among others, the (...)

Romanian Govt sets fiscal and budget strategy for 2020-2022. Key points Romania's new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban has adopted a fiscal and budget strategy for 2020-2022, accompanying the state budget for next year. Here are key points of the strategy.

C&W Echinox: Modern Office Stock in Regional Cities Seen at 1 Million Sqm in 2020 Modern office stock in Romania's regional cities – Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov – is seen reaching one million square meters in 2020, nearly one year later than initially estimated despite record deliveries in 2019, according to the Office Market Regional Cities report by Cushman & (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |