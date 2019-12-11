President Iohannis withdraws decorations presented to several criminally convicted public persons

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decrees for the withdrawal of the awards presented to several public persons, that were criminally sentenced, among whom the former Social-Democrat Premier Adrian Nastase, former Social-Democrat minister Miron Mitrea, professor Gheorghe Mencinicopschi, former minister and former Social-Democrat, Member of the European Parliament Adrian Severin, founder of the PUR (Romanian Humanist Party) turned into the Conservative Party and businessman Dan Voiculescu, the Presidential Administration informs. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace he is going to withdraw all the decorations presented to the persons with criminal sentences. When asked if he withdraws the decoration presented to former prime minister Adrian Nastase, Iohannis answered: "Yes, and I can say that I've decided to withdraw all the decorations presented to all those with criminal sentences and who fit the legal provisions that stipulate a withdrawal procedure of the national orders." The president added that he has effectively kicked off this action, to be finalised "very shortly".AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]