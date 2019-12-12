Top Romanian politicians who served prison sentences have been stripped of state honours

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis caused a stir this week with a decision to strip top personalities who have received prison sentences of their state honours. This comes after one of these personalities, in his capacity of recipient of a state order, showed up at a reception thrown by the Presidency for the National Day on December 1. [Read the article in HotNews]