Ukrainian Ambassador to Bucharest warns of risks over Russia's projecting its sphere of influence

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bucharest warns of risks over Russia's projecting its sphere of influence. What happens to Ukraine now is a projection of Russia over the former Socialist regions, a return to the sphere of influence that the Soviet Union used to have, Ukrainian Ambassador to Romania Oleksandr Bankov has said in an interview with HotNews.ro. [Read the article in HotNews]