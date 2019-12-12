ArcelorMittal plants threatens with suspended production over energy prices despite EU figures

ArcelorMittal plants threatens with suspended production over energy prices despite EU figures. A Hunedoara, Romania-based plant controlled by ArcelorMittal has threatened to suspend production as a reaction to market conditions and high energy prices. The threat came a day after Romanian PM Ludovic Orban himself also talked about state assistance that should be given to siderurgic and petrochemical companies because of high energy and natural gas prices. But official figures are different than those circulated by the PM and ArcelorMittal. [Read the article in HotNews]