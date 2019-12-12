Ness Digital Engineering Leases Over 4,100 Sqm Within UBC 0, The Tallest Office Building In Romania

Ness Digital Engineering Leases Over 4,100 Sqm Within UBC 0, The Tallest Office Building In Romania. Israel’s IT company Ness Digital Engineering has leased over 4,100 square meters within United Business Center (UBC) 0, the tallest office building in Romania, developed within Iulius Town mixed-use compound developed in Timisoara (western Romania) by businessman Iulian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]