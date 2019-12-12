Romania's Halep and Tig picked for 2019 WTA Shot of the Year

Romania's Halep and Tig picked for 2019 WTA Shot of the Year. Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Patricia Tig are among the candidates piked for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year. Halep got picked with other two nominations, after winning February and May 2019 Shot of the Month, whereas Patricia Tig won July 2019 Shot of the Month. Simona Halep won February 2019 Shot of the Month with a successful shot against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, at the score of 7-6, 1-0 and advantage for the Romanian national at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Halep also won May 2019 Shot of the Month for a shot in an event against British Johanna Konta, at the score of 5-4, 30-15, in Madrid. Tig won July 2019 Shot of the Month with a spectacular shot in the tournament in Bucharest against German Laura Siegemund, at the score of 6-3, 2-1 for Tig and advantage for Siegemund. The two Romanian nationals are included in different pools. In Pool A also included is Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh (the winner of January 2019 Shot of the Month, with an impressive shot against Bianca Andreescu in Auckland), Simona Halep (February, May 2019 Shot of the Month), Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (March 2019 Shot of the Month) and Polish Iga Swiatek (April 2019 Shot of the Month). Pool B is made up of the following tennis players: Danish Caroline Wozniacki (June 2019 Shot of the Month), Patricia Tig (July 2019 Shot of the Month), U.S. pair CoCo Vandeweghe/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (August 2019 Shot of the Month), Puerto Rico's Monica Puig (September 2019 Shot of the Month) and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina (October 2019 Shot of the Month - with a shot against Simona Halep, at the score of 7-5, 3-2, 15-40, at the Tournament of Champions). The first two tennis players of each pool will qualify for the final stage of the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]