December 12, 2019

Industry turnover goes up 5.5pct between January and October 2019
Dec 12, 2019

Industry turnover increased by 5.5 percent in the first ten months of 2019 compared to the same period of last year, due to the increases in the manufacturing industry and extractive industry, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. According to the statistics, by large industrial groups, increases in the industry turnover were recorded in the following sectors: the intermediary goods industry (+8 percent), the durable goods industry (+7.2 percent), the capital goods industry (+4.6 percent), the consumer goods industry (+3.7 percent) and the energy industry (+2.9 percent). Between January and October 2019, the extractive industry went up 13.9 percent, whereas the manufacturing industry recorded a 5.2 percent leap. The INS data showed that in October 2019 compared to October 2018, the industry turnover increased overall by 3.3 percent, due to the increases in the extractive industry (+12 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+3.1 percent). At the same time, by large industrial groups, increases were also recorded in the durable goods industry (+11.9 percent), the consumer goods industry (+6.3 percent), the intermediary goods industry (+4.8 percent) and the capital goods industry (+0.9 percent). On the other hand, the energy industry went down 3.2 percent. In October 2019 against September 2019, the industry turnover increased overall by 7 percent, due to the positive results registered in the extractive industry (+7.9 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+7 percent). Moreover, in the reference period, depending on the large industrial groups, increases were also recorded in the durable goods industry (+13.9 percent), the capital goods industry (+11 percent), the intermediary goods industry (+4.8 percent), the consumer goods industry (+4.6 percent) and the energy industry (+1.7 percent). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

