Exhibition and international conference dedicated to Revolution of 1989 at Cotroceni Museum. The Cotroceni National Museum organises on Thursday the opening of the exhibition called "30 years and one day - the youth revolution" and the international conference called "30 years and one day. Remembrance and history of the Revolution of 1989 in today's society." The project put together with AGERPRES National News Agency, the Goethe - Bucharest Institute, the Czech Centre and the "History of Communism in Romania" Master's Programme within the History Faculty of the University of Bucharest, marks 30 years since the fall of the communist regime, being, at the same time, a homage paid to the martyr heroes who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom and democracy. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the conference "30 years and one day. Remembrance and history of the Revolution of 1989 in today's society" will be divided in three sections, tackling themes such as: The remembrance and history of the fall of the communist regimes in countries of Central and Eastern Europe; The history and remembrance of the communist regime in the current school curriculum and residual communism in the current society: causes and consequences. Also attending the event are presidential adviser Andrei Muraru, state adviser with the Education and Research Department of the Presidential Administration Ligia Deca, coordinator of "History of Communism in Romania" master's programme within the History Faculty of the University of Bucharest Matei Gheboianu. Moreover, among the guests in attendance there will also be professor of the Universite de Lorraine Ulrich Pfeil; director of the Czech Centre in Bucharest Robin Ujfalusi; president of the 21 December Association Doru Maries, dean of the History Faculty, PhD Associate Professor Florentina Nitu; researcher with the National institute for the Totalitarianism Study Cristina Diac; historian and former director of "Europa Libera" radio station Liviu Tofan; historian and member of the National Council for the Study of Securitate Files (CNSAS) College Alexandra Toader. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]