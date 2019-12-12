Gov't takes responsibility on draft law approving caps of some indicators specified in 2020 fiscal-budget framework

Gov't takes responsibility on draft law approving caps of some indicators specified in 2020 fiscal-budget framework. The Orban Government has taken responsibility in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament on Thursday on the draft law approving caps of some indicators specified within the fiscal-budget framework on 2020. "The Government has decided to take responsibility on the draft law approving caps of some indicators specified within the fiscal-budget framework on 2020 for a reason which I want to repeat. (...) Our goal is that the draft law on the state budget and the draft law on state insurance budget be adopted by 31 December," Orban told the plenary meeting of Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]