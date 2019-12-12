Gov't takes responsibility on postponing deadline to increase seniority for magistrates' accession to INM

Gov't takes responsibility on postponing deadline to increase seniority for magistrates' accession to INM. The Orban Government has taken responsibility in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament on Thursday in respect to postponing the deadline for increasing seniority for magistrates' accession to the National Institute of Magistracy (INM). "The first draft law which the Government is taking responsibility for is the law regarding the admission contest to the INM. We had to amend the draft law following some amendments which were allowed," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told the plenary meeting of Parliament.