2Checkout Expands Office Space In Bucharest’s Pipera Area After Increasing Staff Numbers To 340. E-commerce solutions provider 2Checkout has recently completed the expansion of its office space in Bucharest’s Pipera area, after its team was increased to 340 employees, above its early-year forecasts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]