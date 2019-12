Wizz Air Reaches Agreement In Principle To Establish Low-Cost Airline In Abu Dhabi

Airline Wizz Air Holdings has reached an agreement in principle to establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company PJSC (ADDH).