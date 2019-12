Prodplast Invests EUR2.4M in Manufacturing Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

Prodplast Invests EUR2.4M in Manufacturing Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging. Plastic items manufacturer Prodplast (PPL.RO) has invested EUR2.4 million to raise production capacity to be able to manufacture biodegradable and compostable products and has an export deal with a Norwegian company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]