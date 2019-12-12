"Romania, moments of history. 90 images worth 30 years" - an AGERPRES and Jurnalul project

"Romania, moments of history. 90 images worth 30 years" - an AGERPRES and Jurnalul project. "Romania, moments of history. 90 images worth 30 years" is the title of the album that the Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES and Jurnalul newspaper offer to readers, starting Friday, in an exceptional project. The album comprises memorable photographs of the most important events of the past three decades. A selection of photographs of AGERPRES, but also of other famed photojournalists of Romania, commented and explained by the senior editor of Jurnalul, Dan Constantin. Sorin Lupsa, Simion Mechno, Alex Tudor, Alex Micsik, Angelo Brezoianu, Mihai Poziumschi, Cristian Nistor, Grigore Popescu, Silviu Matei, Radu Tuta, George Calin, Nona Jalba, Paul Buciuta, Lucian Tudose, Viorel Lazarescu, Artur Mustata, Constantin Duma, Armand Rosenthal, Mircea Hudek, Cornel Mocanu, Ilie Bumbac, Virgil Pavel, Mihai Savu, Codruta Dragoescu, Andrei Popa, Bogdan Maran, Traian Negulescu, Ionut Anghel, Cristian Florin Frant, Ioan Adrian Mechno, Mircea Rosca and Cristi Merchea. They are the photojournalists who, along the past 30 years, have immortalized history. They are those who have taken AGERPRES photographs, each presenting reality better than a thousand words. The first free elections after the December Revolution, taking place on May 20, 1990, the welcoming to the Romanian Academy, as a honorary member, of French oceanologist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the first concert in Bucharest held by Michael Jackson and his meeting with children in an orphanage, the football matches of the "golden generation" at the US World Cup, where the Romanian team reached the quarterfinals of the competition, the historical presence in Bucharest of Pope John Paul II, the first Pope to visit a majority Orthodox country, and 20 years later the visit to Romania of Pope Francis, the visits to Bucharest of American Presidents Bill Clinton (in 1997) and George W. Bush (2002), the return home, after 55 days, of the three Romanian journalists kidnapped in Iraq, the devaluation of the national currency, the moment of Romania's accession to the EU, the NATO summit in Bucharest, the inauguration of the National Arena, the Colectiv tragedy, the funeral of King Mihai, the first Grand slam won by Simona Halep in Paris, the August 10 2018 protests, the informal meeting of the EU Council in Sibiu. These are only some of the moments captured by AGERPRES photojournalists in the 30 years of history they lived through. Beyond Romania's story in those 30 years, each image has its own history. And there are also the stories of AGERPRES photojournalists who have lived, immortalized and sent forward to the next generations the "pieces in time" presented in the album.AGERPRES(EN - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]